Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Bayanat boards Emirati geospatial data processing projects

The UAE Space Agency has contracted the geospatial data processing aspect of President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's 'Sirb' satellite constellation project to the part publicly-owned Bayanat, giving parent company Group 42 a place at the table. [...] (256 words)
Issue dated 05/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Bayanat boards Emirati geospatial data processing projects 
This article can also be read here:   Government Intelligence

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!