Intelligence Online
ISRAEL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Israeli OSINT firm XYZ Elements woos UAE

Israel's Roy Schloman, head of the big data firm nRich, is making headway with his new startup XYZ elements, in the running to help the UAE develop its OSINT capacities. [...] (170 words)
Issue dated 25/11/2022

Surveillance & Interception

