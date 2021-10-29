Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

In Gulf space race Abu Dhabi steals lead over Dubai

Salem bin Butti Al Qubaisi (right), Director General of the UAE Space Agency (UAESA), with Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA).
Salem bin Butti Al Qubaisi (right), Director General of the UAE Space Agency (UAESA), with Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA). © UAE Space Agency/Twitter
As in the defence sector, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are also rivals in the space race, which is poised to take a military turn. [...] (472 words)
Issue dated 29/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
The national security adviser of the UAE Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan. © Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan/Twitter
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 12/10/2021

Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan takes control of sovereign industries amid dynasty war 

As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
  3. In Gulf space race Abu Dhabi steals lead over Dubai

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!