The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is setting up a new committee for the ‘democratisation of Russia'. Besides the Russian opposition figures invited to take part, representatives of the Chechen diaspora want to use the platform to push their political agenda.
In the battle between the French and Azerbaijani intelligence services, both sides have detained an individual potentially linked to an agency of the opposing side. Russia's decision to request the extradition of the Azerbaijani individual on attention-grabbing accusations of terrorism has made the situation doubly complicated for the French authorities.
The minutes of what looked like a routine hearing of French internal intelligence chief Céline Berthon by a French Senate commission were deleted shortly after publication. The service may have been worried about committing a diplomatic blunder.