France
Public radio security manager barred from working over suspected ties to Chechen Islamists

Radio France headquarters in Paris.
Radio France headquarters in Paris. © Vincent Isore/IP3 via ZUMA Press/Reuters
A Paris court has upheld a 2024 decision to revoke the professional licence of a security manager who worked for the French public radio service Radio France for ten years, after intelligence services suspected him of having close ties to ‘radicalised Islamists' from Chechnya. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Franck Renaud

