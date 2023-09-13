How Washington armoured Ukraine's border guards
The United States has been helping the Ukrainian border guard to boost its service since 2014. The lasting support and surveillance capacities it brings are proving vital to the unit in a time of war.
In addition to helping with Ukraine's rebuild and providing medical supplies, Lithuania's central project management agency has been discreetly delivering some surveillance and military protection equipment to the Moldovan and Ukrainian armed forces.
The appointment of former logistics expert Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries has ended uncertainty about the future of the ministry, which got caught up unwittingly in the battle for influence within the Ukrainian state.