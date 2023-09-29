Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Ukraine, United States
Arizona's cosy defence relationship with Kyiv

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly speaks in front of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv in September 2023.
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly speaks in front of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv in September 2023. © SERGEI CHUZAVKOV / AFP
As the electoral race in Washington gets underway amid differences over Ukraine, Arizona is emerging as a Kyiv support stronghold where private operators are forging long-term partnerships thanks to John McCain's networks. [...]
Published on 29.09.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Arizona's cosy defence relationship with Kyiv 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!