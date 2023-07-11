Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BAHRAIN UNITED KINGDOM

Working for the British crown makes for good business in Bahrain

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in London on 3 July 2023.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in London on 3 July 2023. © Simon Dawson/Avalon/MaxPPP
Through investment tools in London, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa is keeping Bahrain's interest in the UK alive. For that, he relies on a network of advisers experienced in working at the highest levels of British government. [...]
Published on 11/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Working for the British crown makes for good business in Bahrain 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!