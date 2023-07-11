British embassy in Riyadh springboard for retired diplomats' private sector careers
Following his predecessors' lead, former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis has taken on a number of business diplomacy roles since retiring.
Sheikh Salman's dominance over Bahrain's security circles has been increasingly undercut by his half-brother Sheikh Nasser's rapid ascent within the country's governmental apparatus. Salman's many official roles, however, have helped him maintain control over Bahrain's most sensitive affairs.
Nick Carter, who retired as Chief of the Defence Staff in 2021, has spent recent months as a consultant and has acquired a stake in the geopolitical consulting firm Equilibrium, which is active in Bahrain.
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's favourite son, Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, is playing out a plan carefully crafted by his father. In his tussle for position within Bahrain's security apparatus with his half brother, the Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Sheikh Nasser has been gaining sovereign responsibilities in Manama.
In a bid to attract more foreign capital to France, the government is creating a new ambassadorial position for sovereign wealth funds. The new role would establish a direct channel between Paris and SWFs, especially those from the Arab Gulf states such as PIF, ADIA, QIA and ADQ.
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores an institution inherited from the time of British presence in the country, the Bahrain Rugby Club.
The creation of a new group affiliated with the Conservatives, the Conservative Friends of Middle East and North Africa, aims to be a competitor to the historic Conservative Middle East Council, which is under scrutiny by Arab embassies because of its potential ties to Iran.