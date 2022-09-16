Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA FRANCE KUWAIT MIDDLE EAST QATAR

Paris creates new ambassador role for sovereign wealth funds, eyes PIF, ADIA, QIA, ADQ

In a bid to attract more foreign capital to France, the government is creating a new ambassadorial position for sovereign wealth funds. The new role would establish a direct channel between Paris and SWFs, especially those from the Arab Gulf states such as PIF, ADIA, QIA and ADQ. [...] (337 words)
Issue dated 16/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. © Lafargue Raphael/ABACA via Reuters
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE 13/09/2022

French minister Bruno Le Maire prepares Gulf tour 

Wanting to be part of the huge projects afoot on the Arabian-Persian Gulf, the French ministry of the economy and finance is working on plans for Bruno Le Maire to visit the region, as much as to capitalise on its close ties with the United Arab Emirates as to further French business interests in Saudi Arabia. [...]

