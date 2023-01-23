Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED KINGDOM

Truss follows Johnson and May into the private sector

Former UK PMs (from left) Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May.
Former UK PMs (from left) Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. © Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters
The political instability caused by Brexit is as quickly generating new prime ministers as it is former prime ministers becoming consultants. [...] (468 words)
Issue dated 23/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

