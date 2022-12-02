Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
BAHRAIN

From Royal Guard to Israeli cyber, Sheikh Nasser emerges as strategist of Bahrain's ambitions

Prince Nasser bin Hamad al-Khalifa, or Sheikh Nasser.
Prince Nasser bin Hamad al-Khalifa, or Sheikh Nasser. © Reuters
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's favourite son, Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, is playing out a plan carefully crafted by his father. In his tussle for position within Bahrain's security apparatus with his half brother, the Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Sheikh Nasser has been gaining sovereign responsibilities in Manama. [...] (1107 words)
Issue dated 02/12/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

Government Intelligence

