Intelligence Online
Spymaster
BAHRAIN

Sheikh Salman's progression from crown prince to Bahraini security state kingpin

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister.
Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister. © Bahrain News Agency/Handout/Reuters
Sheikh Salman's dominance over Bahrain's security circles has been increasingly undercut by his half-brother Sheikh Nasser's rapid ascent within the country's governmental apparatus. Salman's many official roles, however, have helped him maintain control over Bahrain's most sensitive affairs. [...] (857 words)
Published on 21/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Government Intelligence

