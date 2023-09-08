EN FR
From Buckingham Palace to Doha, inside the London visit in the works for MbS

Mohammed bin Salman's planned visit to London is the object of lively diplomatic exchanges. Behind the scenes, Buckingham Palace, Doha and even Manama are each looking to ensure their interests are served. [...]
Published on 08/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to RAF Coningsby in Linconshire, on 9 December 2022, following the announcement that the UK will work on the development of next-generation fighter aircraft with Italy and Japan. © Joe Giddens/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Spotlight
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED KINGDOM 22/08/2023

London speeds up negotiations with Riyadh on Typhoon order and sixth generation fighter programme membership 

High-level negotiations to bring Riyadh into the Global Combat Air Programe for the development of a British-Italian-Japanese next generation fighter aircraft are proceeding at a fast pace. London is keen to conclude quickly, as other suppliers, particularly the US, are hovering in the wings.

