From GCAP to Saudi Arabia, BAE Systems' intelligence unit is booming
Run by former intelligence officers, the British defence giant's newly revamped intelligence unit is in full swing.
Read this article here:
High-level negotiations to bring Riyadh into the Global Combat Air Programe for the development of a British-Italian-Japanese next generation fighter aircraft are proceeding at a fast pace. London is keen to conclude quickly, as other suppliers, particularly the US, are hovering in the wings.
Through investment tools in London, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa is keeping Bahrain's interest in the UK alive. For that, he relies on a network of advisers experienced in working at the highest levels of British government.