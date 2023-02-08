Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED KINGDOM

From Tony Blair to Helsing via Equilibrium, UK's former Chief of the Defence Staff Nick Carter keeps busy

Former British Chief of the Defence staff Nick Carter.
Former British Chief of the Defence staff Nick Carter. © Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/AFP
Nick Carter, who retired as Chief of the Defence Staff in 2021, has spent recent months as a consultant and has acquired a stake in the geopolitical consulting firm Equilibrium, which is active in Bahrain. [...] (305 words)
Issue dated 08/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  From Tony Blair to Helsing via Equilibrium, UK's former Chief of the Defence Staff Nick Carter keeps busy 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!