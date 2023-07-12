Your account has been succesfully created.
BAHRAIN FRANCE

Despite stronger UK leanings, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa to visit Paris

Bahrain's king Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa met Emmanuel Macron in Paris on 29 August 2022.
Bahrain's king Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa met Emmanuel Macron in Paris on 29 August 2022. © Veuillet Quentin/ABACA via Reuters Connect
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad puts the kingdom's relationship with the UK first but King Hamad bin Issa still has ties with Paris from which French companies hope to profit. [...]
Published on 12/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

