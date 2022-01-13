Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Putin enlists Fradkov Jr to boost Russian defence industry

Vladimir Putin and Pyotr Fradkov during their meeting on 20 December 2021.
Vladimir Putin and Pyotr Fradkov during their meeting on 20 December 2021. © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS via Reuters Connect
After several attempts to restructure and tighten control of Russia's military industry, the Kremlin is hoping to create new opportunities for Russian defence companies thanks to financier Piotr Fradkov. [...] (487 words)
Issue dated 13/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Putin enlists Fradkov Jr to boost Russian defence industry 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!