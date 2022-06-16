Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

Freighter allegedly owned by Russian defence bank muddies the water in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer

The Russian-flagged cargo ship Baltic Leader.
The Russian-flagged cargo ship Baltic Leader. © Sebastien Jarry/PhotoPQR/Voix du Nord/MaxPPP
A Russian freighter has been stranded at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer since February after getting caught up in Western sanctions. Its supposed sanctioned Russian owners are trying to convince the French authorities that it is under new ownership. [...] (422 words)
Issue dated 16/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
International Dealmaking

Further reading

