Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CUBA RUSSIA

Viktor Zolotov plays key role in drive to forge closer security links with Havana

Viktor Zolotov, director of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), in Moscow, on 9 May 2021.
Viktor Zolotov, director of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), in Moscow, on 9 May 2021. © Maxim Shipenkov/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
As Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was touring South America in mid-April, the powerful Russian national guard was cementing a rapprochement with the Cuban intelligence services. [...] (360 words)
Published on 26/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Viktor Zolotov plays key role in drive to forge closer security links with Havana 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!