Gennady Timchenko and Boris Titov battle for leadership of Russian-Chinese business networks
Looking to capitalise on the Kremlin's shift towards Asia, the two businessmen are positioning themselves to shepherd Russian bosses in China.
Read this article here:
Three Shangdong University officials were recently named cyber advisers to the Ministry of Public Security, or Gonganbu, office in Qingdao's Jimo distric, illustrating the growing rapprochement between Chinese institutions and security agencies.