Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Russian rivals Titov and Shokhin compete for role as entrepreneurs' ombudsman

Alexander Shokhin is calling for a reform of relations between the Kremlin and private companies amid growing criticism of Russian entrepreneurs' ombudsman Boris Titov. [...]
Published on 14/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Russian rivals Titov and Shokhin compete for role as entrepreneurs' ombudsman 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!