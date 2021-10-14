Read this article here:
While FSB officers' assignments are often the subject of fierce rivalries between ambitious young men, the positions of regional heads are kept for the most promising among them. The new postings give a glimpse of some of Moscow's future leaders but also reveal those who are being dispensed with for having not met Russia's domestic spy agency's expectations. [...]
The desire of Boris Johnson's government to make the United Kingdom a force to be reckoned with in the New Space sector has led to a surge in the number of consultants interested in the field, from the benches of Westminster to the assembly lines in Ukraine. [...]
The man at the helm of Vladimir Putin's special programmes service, the GUSP, which handles any sensitive files not taken care of by the other services often with a focus on crisis management, has proven his worth to the Russian president. [...]
Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]