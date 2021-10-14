Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

FSB hushes up Russian space programme

Russia's space programme Roscomos
Russia's space programme Roscomos © @roscosmos
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov's decision to impose restrictions on the dissemination of information about Roscosmos' activities conveniently allows Moscow to conceal space weaponry development. Furthermore, it means public information sharing of difficulties faced by the Russian space agency can be avoided. [...] (665 words)
Issue dated 14/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

