Xi unveils Hong Kong and Macau renaissance plan
The Chinese Communist Party has sent an official delegation to Hong Kong and Macau to explain the details of its new project aimed at creating greater coherence between Beijing and its "periphery".
The Kremlin has forced French champagne producers to eat humble pie, in a move that mostly benefits Russian presidential advisor Boris Titov's "champagne" of the tsars, Abrau-Durso, and the Crimean sparkling wine made by "Putin's banker", Yuri Kovalchuk.