Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
EUROPE RUSSIA

Association of European Businesses escapes foreign agent status in Moscow and Brussels

The lobbying organisation, which has been caught in the crossfire since Russia invaded Ukraine, has been investigated by both the European Commission and the Russian justice ministry. Both have decided, however, not to take action against it. [...] (411 words)
Issue dated 12/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Association of European Businesses escapes foreign agent status in Moscow and Brussels 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!