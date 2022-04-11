Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Kremlin spymaster tightens screws at Russian Security Council

Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.
Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. © Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Nikolai Patrushev is keeping only the most faithful lieutenants in the Russian Security Council to oversee closer monitoring of oligarchs, corporate intelligence and internal narratives. [...] (467 words)
Issue dated 11/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

RUSSIA 21/10/2021

Personality protection service serves as siloviki incubator for the Kremlin 

Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...]
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia.
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool//EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

