FRANCE RUSSIA TURKEY UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

MIT spending, DC quiet on pilots in China, Sergey Beseda in good form, Tracfin reform toughens, KGB takes swipe at MI6

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community, from Ankara to Moscow via Paris and London. [...] (779 words)
Issue dated 13/03/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

Government Intelligence

