A new faction forms around Xi Jingping: the Tsinghua clique
The group of senior officials gradually emerging as the new clique around Xi Jingping have one thing in common, they all attended the president's alma mater, Tsinghua, in Beijing.
The Chinese president convened the Central Military Commission last month to discuss Taiwan and the new direction its military strategy should take on the island, and particularly on its eastern flank, in the light of Russian setbacks in Ukraine.
A video which appeared on social media in late April showing two pilots in China - one of them a foreigner - has revived the question of the training of People's Liberation Army pilots by Westerners, some from France, already reported on by Intelligence Online.