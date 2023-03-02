Turkey's MIT maps out intelligence academy plans
Following the lead of a number of Western intelligence communities, Turkey is planning to open an intelligence academy, under the aegis of the MIT, headed by spymaster Hakan Fidan. [...]
Well aware of the crucial nature of next year's elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has kept his allies in the security forces at his sides. He has even changed the law to avoid his chief of the defence staff having to retire. [...]
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powerful spy chief is pushing ahead with his fast-paced overhaul of MIT, Turkey's sole intelligence body, which has been methodically encroaching on the country's military and diplomatic corps's turf. But the intelligence chief is also looking out for his own political aspirations, much to the distaste of the president and his closest allies. [...]