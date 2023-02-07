Your account has been succesfully created.
The West's scattered response to its ex-fighter pilots training Chinese counterparts

For some time, US, Australian, British and French pilots have been training their Chinese air force counterparts, as we revealed in May last year. Caught unprepared, their governments are now scrambling to find legal means to stop the practice from benefitting their strategic adversary. [...] (686 words)
Issue dated 07/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

