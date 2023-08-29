US and Russia's ghost fleets face off in deep waters
Two secret units, one run by the US and the other by Russia, are engaged in atypical hybrid warfare deep beneath the surface of the ocean.
Read this article here:
The former head of Russia's military-technical cooperation, Mikhail Dmitriev, has gradually become a key player in the defence partnership between Russia and Myanmar, in no small part thanks to his Myanmar homologue's ties to the head of state.
The SVR has launched a magazine featuring interviews of intelligence figures, advice on 'living with stress', crossword puzzles and poems written by Russian foreign intelligence veterans. The first issue published in December displays a focus on the Belarusian intelligence service.