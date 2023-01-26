Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
TURKEY

Turkey's MIT maps out intelligence academy plans

Following the lead of a number of Western intelligence communities, Turkey is planning to open an intelligence academy, under the aegis of the MIT, headed by spymaster Hakan Fidan. [...] (201 words)
Issue dated 26/01/2023

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Turkey's MIT maps out intelligence academy plans 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!