Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

Tracfin executives' exodus to private sector continues

Tracfin has seen a steady stream of departures as heavyweights take up posts in the private sector, spurred by repeated attempts at internal reform in a French financial intelligence service already rife with tensions, and amid accusations it is becoming politicised. [...] (412 words)
Published on 13/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Tracfin executives' exodus to private sector continues 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!