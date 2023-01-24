Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA

Xi Jinping invites foreign experts into closed-door meetings on China's challenges

The Chinese Communist Party is increasingly relying on small meetings with foreign participants to tackle the country's problems. It has launched a new LinkedIn recruitment campaign with the aim of building a database of foreign experts who can be called upon at short notice when needed. [...] (629 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Xi Jinping invites foreign experts into closed-door meetings on China's challenges 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!