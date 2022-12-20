Xi Jinping's allies try to tip Taiwanese opinion towards closer cooperation with the mainland
Chinese President Xi Jinping quietly mobilised his supporters to help the Kuomintang win the municipal elections in Taiwan. [...]
As it enters a new era, Chinese propaganda is relying on foreign diplomats, politicians, academics and journalists to promote its virtues abroad. Intelligence Online has investigated these influence spreaders, who were seen on videos released for the CCP congress. [...]