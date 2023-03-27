Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CHINA TAIWAN

Wang Huning oversees Kuomintang's rapprochement with Beijing

Wang Huning, official ideologue of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Wang Huning, official ideologue of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). © Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Over the course of the visit he is beginning in China, former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-Jeou hopes to meet China's top leaders in Beijing, including President Xi Jinping. [...] (356 words)
Issue dated 27/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Wang Huning oversees Kuomintang's rapprochement with Beijing 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!