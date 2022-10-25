Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA

Zhi Gong party called on to play expanding role in growth of Chinese influence

As he begins his third term of office, Xi Jinping plans to rely increasingly on the Zhi Gong party to strengthen his influence in China and abroad. The party has the advantage of being able to produce officials who are loyal even if they do not have formal membership of the Chinese Communist Party. [...] (494 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Zhi Gong party called on to play expanding role in growth of Chinese influence 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!