CHINA HONG KONG

From Hong Kong to Taiwan, Xi Jinping wants shift from 'one country, two systems' to single government

By setting up Hong Kong as a testing ground, the Chinese Communist Party is establishing itself as the definitive body for judging any form of resistance to the National Security Law. Xi Jingping is hopeful of shortly being able to apply that same governance in Taiwan. [...] (428 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

