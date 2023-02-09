A new faction forms around Xi Jingping: the Tsinghua clique
The group of senior officials gradually emerging as the new clique around Xi Jingping have one thing in common, they all attended the president's alma mater, Tsinghua, in Beijing. [...]
Read this article here:
The Chinese Communist Party is increasingly relying on small meetings with foreign participants to tackle the country's problems. It has launched a new LinkedIn recruitment campaign with the aim of building a database of foreign experts who can be called upon at short notice when needed. [...]
The appointment of Gao Xiang as head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences confirms of President Xi Jinping's goal to take control of Taiwan. If successful in this, he anticipates it would throw China into a long period of economic isolation. [...]