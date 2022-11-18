Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
CHINA

Xi Jinping calls in Chen Yixin to tackle corruption... and potential opposition

Chen Yixin, the new Chinese Minister of State Security (Guoanbu).
Chen Yixin, the new Chinese Minister of State Security (Guoanbu). © Shan Yuqi/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
Zhejiang provincial leader Chen Yixin, whose rhetorical talents have been acclaimed for more than 20 years, has finally become head of the Ministry of State Security. One of his mains tasks will be to eliminate corruption - and any sign of opposition - in the police, the army and the intelligence services. [...] (690 words)
Issue dated 18/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

