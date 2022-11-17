Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA ITALY

China tests waters with Meloni's Italy

The Chinese Communist Party is looking to see if Giorgia Meloni's government will open Italy to Chinese investment again. Its overtures have been ignored for the moment but bi-lateral cooperation opportunities are real. [...] (343 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  China tests waters with Meloni's Italy 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!