IRAQ

PM Mohammed al-Sudani reinstates Falcon Cell leader

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. © Iraqi Government Press Office/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Eager to bring back high-ranking officials who were dismissed under his predecessor Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq's new prime minister has appointed Abu Ali al-Basri, the former head of the secretive Falcon Intelligence cell, to head his strategic anti-corruption commission. [...] (403 words)
Government Intelligence

