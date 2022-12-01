Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE IRAQ

Dassault lets CMN and Couach test the water in Baghdad before pushing Rafales

With Iraq known to be still interested in buying Rafale fighter aircraft, France is trying to identify the country's key decision-makers following the recent change of government. In the meantime, it is counting on the sale of patrol boats to the Iraqi navy to test the country's capacity to buy defence equipment. [...] (341 words)
Issue dated 01/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

