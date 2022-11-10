Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE IRAQ

TotalEnergies optimistic about its $27bn contract after the arrival of new prime minister Sudani

TotalEnergies, which is determined to proceed with its big contract in Iraq, can count on the support of the French presidency, which sent its Middle East adviser to Baghdad to meet new PM Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. [...] (478 words)
Issue dated 10/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

