IRAQ

Kadhimi negotiates with Sadrists to keep leadership of INIS

Irakian Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Irakian Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. © Justin Lane/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
Iraqi's politically dominant followers of Muqtada Al Sadr are looking to secure key roles in the Baghdad administration, even making inroads into the Iraqi intelligence service, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi's stronghold. [...] (371 words)
Issue dated 14/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

