Minsk seeks to forge French connections
Belarus' President Lukashenko has launched secret diplomatic initiatives in Europe to hedge his bets in the event of a Russian defeat in Ukraine. [...]
Dmitry Shugaev, who heads the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, is to see his responsibilities expanded. A protégé of current Rostec boss Sergey Chemezov, he has been tasked with strengthening operations to monitor the import and export of military equipment. [...]
The Belarusian government's pro-Russian narrative is starting to grate with its arms procurement projects, which are geared towards building autonomy and more intended to guard against aggression similar to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine than to fight NATO. [...]
The sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia and Belarus by the West have created the conditions for a new round in the potash war between Russian, Canadian and Belarusian companies. After having been circumstantial allies, Nutrien and Uralkali are now fighting each other for control of the Belarusian potash industry. [...]
Lithuania is increasingly worried about the possibility of Belarusian potassium chloride provider Belaruskali falling into Russian hands, having already had to accept that the fertiliser was no longer exported via its ports. The potash producer's Russian competitor Uralkali is keeping an eager eye on the situation. [...]