RUSSIA BELARUS

Minsk hopes to stall war effort with ammunition supplies to Russia

Belarus has been supplying large quantities of ammunition and missiles to its fraught neighbour for weeks. It hopes these pledges will allow it to keep its own troops out Russia's war on Ukraine. [...] (404 words)
Issue dated 19/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

