Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

The talented Mr. Peftiev: a longtime Lukashenko ally, former arms supplier to rogue clients - and a CIA asset

Businessman Vladimir Peftiev, the Belarusian regime's former weapons tsar, had close ties with the CIA.
Businessman Vladimir Peftiev, the Belarusian regime's former weapons tsar, had close ties with the CIA. © Studio Pachamama
After interviewing human sources and perusing many obituaries, Intelligence Online can reveal that the former arms czar of the Belarusian regime, Vladimir Peftiev, had a long, fruitful relationship with US intelligence officials. [...] (1792 words)
Issue dated 18/10/2022 Reading time 8 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  The talented Mr. Peftiev: a longtime Lukashenko ally, former arms supplier to rogue clients - and a CIA asset 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!