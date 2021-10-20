Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

CIS spymasters take their orders from Moscow

Serguei Narychkine, head of the SVR.
Summoned to Moscow by the SVR ahead of a CIS summit, the intelligence chiefs of its member states were given a list of urgent issues ranked by order of regional priority. Afghanistan stands out as a primary focus but US influence is never far from the picture. [...] (631 words)
Issue dated 20/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence
