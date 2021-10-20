Read this article here:
Taking advantage of the renewed prominence of Central Asia following the Afghan outbursts, the Kyrgyz spymasters are seeking to consolidate their position and to assert the interests of Bishkek in the regional dynamics between Beijing, Islamabad and New Delhi. [...]
Faced with a resurgent internal crisis, the regime in Minsk has turned on its intelligence service, the KGB, the supposed deficiences of which have been singled out for criticism by Alexander Lukashenko. This has given rise to yet another reshuffle among senior KGB personnel but the inevitable radical reform the service needs has again been put off for another day. [...]
Being both head of the SVR and chairman of the Russian Historical Society puts Sergey Naryshkin in a position to reinstate a number of Soviet-era intelligence officers and in doing so furthering the Kremlin's regional strategy. [...]
Russia has appointed rising intelligence star Sergei Korolev to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as it renews its membership with the regional alliance and ramps up efforts to counter various groups it qualifies as terrorist or extremist. [...]