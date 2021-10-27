Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Summoned to Moscow by the SVR ahead of a CIS summit, the intelligence chiefs of its member states were given a list of urgent issues ranked by order of regional priority. Afghanistan stands out as a primary focus but US influence is never far from the picture. [...]
Although the stir created by the hijacking of a Ryanair aircraft on 23 May brought Belarus back into the public eye, Western condemnations have not stopped Alexander Lukashenko from proceeding with his plans to further strengthen his security services. [...]