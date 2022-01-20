Your account has been succesfully created.
TADJIKISTAN

Dushanbe aims to ensure that its allies do not forget Taliban threat

Encouraged by the exceptional mobilisation of troops by the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Kazakhstan, the Tajik president has made a point of calling attention to the threat posed by the Afghan Talibans to the south. He hopes to make foreign policy gains in this way and to get his security services more closely involved with regional bodies. [...] (650 words)
The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan conference in New Dehli on 10 November 2021.
INDIA TADJIKISTAN 19/11/2021

India strengthens foothold in Tajikistan to keep watch on Kabul and Islamabad 

The new partnership agreement with his Tajik counterpart reaffirms India's national security adviser Ajit Doval's pivotal role in New Delhi's expanding influence in Central Asia. This strengthened outpost also gives India a broader view of the Afghan conflict and the disputed region of Kashmir. [...]
UNITED STATES AFGHANISTAN TADJIKISTAN 10/09/2021

US diplomat John Ginkel keeps eye on Kabul from Dushanbe 

Away from the tumult in Kabul, neighbouring Tajikistan is a key vantage point from which to observe the Central Asian region. A regional expert based at the US embassy is keeping Washington up to speed with the latest developments. [...]
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019.
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019.

