UZBEKISTAN

Mirziyoyev continues overhaul of security service after ousting spymaster Rustam Inoyatov

The Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev. © Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/REUTERS
To mark his second term, the Uzbek president has embarked on a major reshuffle of his political-security apparatus in a move that leaves his once highly influential advisor and senior Samarkand clan member, Rustam Inoyatov, out in the cold. [...] (474 words)
Issue dated 29/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
