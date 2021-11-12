Your account has been succesfully created.
SBU accuses FSB of masterminding Armageddon group 'cyber-occupation'

By blaming the Crimean FSB for the cyber attacks made by advanced persistent threat group Armageddon, the SBU is looking to sensitise its foreign partners to the threat it feels it is facing as a result of the invasion of its cyber space by Russia and its allies. It has taken a particularly aggressive line in its communication about the attacks. [...] (499 words)
Issue dated 12/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

