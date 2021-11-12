Read this article here:
Keen to defend his record as Kiev's top reformer, former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili brought up the Ukrainian cause at the European Parliament, notably with Polish MEP Anna Fotyga, who is an expert on NATO networking with strong credentials on Georgia. [...]
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
Moscow has appointed a former intelligence officer as first deputy chairman of the small Kaliningrad province, wedged between Poland and Lithuania, the latest example of loyal subjects being tapped to maintain contact with - and control of - strategic regions. [...]
As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]
Petro Poroshenko's defeat in Ukraine's presidential elections last month has triggered intense in-fighting between the defence industry's established movers and shakers and newcomers keen to get in on the action. Western allies and defence companies are watching with trepidation. [...]