Battle for return of Yanukovych clan assets progresses in fits and starts
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Under construction since March, the anti fake-news centre has kicked into action at last after a skirmish among Ukraine's agencies for its control. Its first key reports, including a glossary of banned pro-Russian terms, have targeted those whom Kyiv believes to be influential members of former president Viktor Yanukovych's entourage. [...]
Ukrainian MP Rabinovich, a staunch defender of the pro-Russia faction within Kyiv's Rada, met with longtime Putin aide Dmitry Kozak last week. Both men have close ties to Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]
The government in Kyiv is keen to offer foreign investors a sound business environment in Ukraine. To achieve this, it is counting on the deoligarchisation law which has just been adopted by parliament despite growing opposition. [...]