SWITZERLAND UKRAINE

Battle for return of Yanukovych clan assets progresses in fits and starts

Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.
Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.
A recent ministerial trip to Switzerland offered Kyiv an opportunity to talk about the return of assets allegedly held by former president Viktor Yanukovych's family there. The Ukrainian government has engaged in a multi-layered legal battle against the somewhat isolated pro-Russia former head of state. [...] (764 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
Further reading

