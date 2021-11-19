India strengthens foothold in Tajikistan to keep watch on Kabul and Islamabad
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
As India looks to establish itself as the main regional channel of communication with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, it has reactivated its traditional alliances in Central Asia but also its security cooperation with Iran. [...]
Taking advantage of the renewed prominence of Central Asia following the Afghan outbursts, the Kyrgyz spymasters are seeking to consolidate their position and to assert the interests of Bishkek in the regional dynamics between Beijing, Islamabad and New Delhi. [...]
The CIA, MI6 and the Security Council of Russia have all recently made tracks to New Delhi, which is emerging as the world hub for intelligence trading on Afghanistan as India becomes the vital sponsor of military opposition to the Taliban. [...]
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]