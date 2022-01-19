Your account has been succesfully created.
India aims to outdo China in Myanmar

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (left) met with Burmese Military Commander-in-Chief General Min Aung Hlaing on 23 December 2021.
Indian officials have been in and out of the country trying to replace China as the junta's official arms supplier. [...] (272 words)
Issue dated 19/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan conference in New Dehli on 10 November 2021. © India External Affairs Ministry/Reuters
INDIA TADJIKISTAN 19/11/2021

India strengthens foothold in Tajikistan to keep watch on Kabul and Islamabad 

The new partnership agreement with his Tajik counterpart reaffirms India's national security adviser Ajit Doval's pivotal role in New Delhi's expanding influence in Central Asia. This strengthened outpost also gives India a broader view of the Afghan conflict and the disputed region of Kashmir. [...]

